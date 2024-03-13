Open Menu

LGF Arranges Christian Women's Leadership Conference

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Life for Guardian’s Foundation (LGF) Pakistan organised a Christian Women's Leadership Conference on the theme of 'Investing in Women: Accelerating Development' in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations at a private hotel, here on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of the conference, LGF Executive Director Mehnaz Javed said the purpose of the holding the gathering was to promote a peaceful and strong society where women are empowered, children's rights are protected and people of different religions live together with harmony.

Former Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said in his address that followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan, while religious minorities have performed well in all areas of life.

MPA Raheela Khadim said women feel proud that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is their representative, who has been active to ensure protection of women's rights since day one.

She said that the Punjab CM had ordered to complete recruitment of women on vacant posts in every department of Punjab.

Youth Development Foundation Head Shahid Rehmat said that today is a day of pride that Christian women are performing prominently in every field and linking the world day with them will give recognition to Pakistan at the international level.

All the speakers including MPA Baba Philbos Christopher, Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, human rights activist Nabila Feroze Bhatti emphasized awareness among women, empowerment of women, sustainability and accountability, development while at the end of the conference, Christian women were awarded special shields in recognition of their services in various fields.

