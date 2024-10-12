LGH advances urological treatment with modern technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has made significant strides in the treatment of urological diseases under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Khizr Hayat Gondal. Utilizing modern technology instead of traditional surgery, the hospital now offers advanced care for kidney and bladder conditions, which has been welcomed as a major development for citizens.

Speaking at a two-day training course for young urologists, former President of the Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed, emphasized the importance of specialization in Urology and Nephrology. He urged young doctors to focus on these fields to better prevent and manage kidney and bladder diseases, ensuring improved patient care.

The training course, organized by Prof. Khizr Hayat Gondal in collaboration with PAUS Lahore Chapter and PGMI, was attended by FCPS Part 2 and MS Urology students from across the country who are preparing for upcoming exams to become future consultants. Esteemed urologists from across Pakistan, including Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed, Prof.

Muhammad Nazir, Prof. Fawad Nasrullah, and others, shared their expertise with the young doctors, offering guidance and tips on succeeding in the examination process.

Prof. Khizr Hayat Gondal expressed his gratitude to the senior professors for their contributions and reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to providing ongoing training opportunities for young doctors. He also highlighted that under the leadership of PGMI Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar, such initiatives will continue to ensure the development of future urology specialists.

Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed and Prof. Khizr Hayat Gondal, speaking to the media, stressed the growing need for specialists in Urology and Nephrology due to rising cases of kidney and urinary diseases. They attributed the increase to factors like food adulteration, environmental pollution, and lack of access to clean drinking water. They called for swift action from relevant authorities to address these issues and underscored the importance of expanding the number of experts in kidney and bladder diseases within the healthcare system.