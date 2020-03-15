LGH alert to tackle Coronavirus: Principal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore General Hospital as per the guidelines and SOPs of Health Department Punjab, continued precautionary measures against corona virus.

Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin supervised arrangements of cleanliness and spray in different wards while there was high alert in all the departments and doctors and paramedical staff remained on duty.

Talking in this regard, MS LGH said "We all have to make collective efforts to meet this challenge and leave no stone unturned in this regard." He said that in Lahore General Hospital Isolation Ward for Corona patients had been established in Phase III which was totally separated from other wards.

Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin said that as per the SOPs of Health Department Punjab, complete help in diagnosis and medical facilities were available in this regard.

He said that bio-metric attendance had also been stopped for all doctors, nurses and para medical staff.

Principal PGMI said that today Corona has become an international issue and we were also trying level best to stop this menace at the start.

He appealed the masses to adopt all precautionary measures even at home. Prof Al-Fareed assured that no negligence would be observed and doctors, nurses and medical staff would be alert round the clock to meet any emergency.