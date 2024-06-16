LGH completes arrangements for treatment of patients on Eid days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The management of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has completed arrangements to ensure the provision of timely treatment facilities during the official holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. In a statement issued on Sunday, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain confirmed that administrative doctors and health professionals have been scheduled to work in three shifts throughout the holidays.

He highlighted that, following the Punjab government's policy, all emergency services, including medicines, diagnostic tests, and other necessary facilities, will be available free of cost. The dialysis center will also remain operational to accommodate kidney patients.

MS Dr. Hussain has instructed department heads to monitor their teams' performance during Eid, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an updated generator system and ensuring the presence of electricians and other essential staff.

He also directed sanitary inspectors to maintain high cleanliness standards and urged security guards to remain vigilant while treating patients and their families with courtesy.

Dr. Hussain stressed that any complaints regarding staff conduct will be addressed promptly according to hospital regulations. He also mandated that the Assistant Medical Superintendents (AMS) and nursing administration strictly enforce duty hours. Any staff members who are absent or late will face immediate departmental action. Additionally, AMSs and Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) are required to stay on duty until properly relieved by the incoming shift, with accountability measures in place for any administrative lapses.

PGMI Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar announced that patients and their families will receive special meals—breakfast, lunch, and dinner—on the first day of Eid to enhance their comfort during their hospital stay.