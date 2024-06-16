LGH Completes Arrangements For Treatment Of Patients On Eid Days
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The management of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has completed arrangements to ensure the provision of timely treatment facilities during the official holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. In a statement issued on Sunday, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain confirmed that administrative doctors and health professionals have been scheduled to work in three shifts throughout the holidays.
He highlighted that, following the Punjab government's policy, all emergency services, including medicines, diagnostic tests, and other necessary facilities, will be available free of cost. The dialysis center will also remain operational to accommodate kidney patients.
MS Dr. Hussain has instructed department heads to monitor their teams' performance during Eid, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an updated generator system and ensuring the presence of electricians and other essential staff.
He also directed sanitary inspectors to maintain high cleanliness standards and urged security guards to remain vigilant while treating patients and their families with courtesy.
Dr. Hussain stressed that any complaints regarding staff conduct will be addressed promptly according to hospital regulations. He also mandated that the Assistant Medical Superintendents (AMS) and nursing administration strictly enforce duty hours. Any staff members who are absent or late will face immediate departmental action. Additionally, AMSs and Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) are required to stay on duty until properly relieved by the incoming shift, with accountability measures in place for any administrative lapses.
PGMI Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar announced that patients and their families will receive special meals—breakfast, lunch, and dinner—on the first day of Eid to enhance their comfort during their hospital stay.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab health ministers vow to maintain uninterrupted patient care51 seconds ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha in Kashmir with religious zeal, fervor tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Faithful prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaign launched on aircraft safety, bird strike mitigation11 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ condole death of slain lawyers in Attock21 minutes ago
-
PML-N always focused on public welfare: Awais Leghari21 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits SMC Control Room for cleanliness on Eid21 minutes ago
-
Uncle of journalist Nisar Ali Khan passed away31 minutes ago
-
No water shortage on Eid: WASA51 minutes ago
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in successful operation1 hour ago
-
Eidul Azha: A symbol of unwavering faith, obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), Hazrat Ismail (AS) to A ..1 hour ago
-
Punjab minister reviews Eid security arrangements1 hour ago