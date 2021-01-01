UrduPoint.com
LGH Doctors Distribute Face-masks, Create Awareness Among Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) doctors distributed face-masks and created awareness about coronavirus among the patients and their families on the first day of the New Year.

Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar himself distributed thousands of face-masks among the patients and their attendants on Friday. He said that coronavirus had changed lifestyle of citizens and now it was necessary for them to take precautionary measures. He said that it would be better to have only one attendant with the patient so that the spread of coronavirus could be stopped and doctors, nurses and paramedics would not face any difficulty.

He said that the coronavirus was spreading rapidly due to unnecessary rush.

He urged citizens to fully comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the medical experts to prevent coronavirus spread and support the government in prevention of COVID-19. He said that the New Year demanded people learn from the past and make the future better.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana, President Para Medical Staff Association Rana Pervez and other employees were also present.

