LGH Doctors Make Successful Thyroid Operation Through Modern Technology

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The Lahore General Hospital made a successful operation without having cut in the skin has been done with the help of camera by using newly introduced technology Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy Vestibular Approach (TOETVA) first time in a public sector hospital of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore General Hospital made a successful operation without having cut in the skin has been done with the help of camera by using newly introduced technology Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy Vestibular Approach (TOETVA) first time in a public sector hospital of the country.

LGH sources said on Wednesday that a team of surgeons led by Prof Dr Farooq Afzal successfully performed oral surgery of the patients of thyroid gland with the help of camera while Dr Nawaz Anjum, Dr Imran Khokhar, Dr Anwar Zeb, Dr Tauseef Fatima and others were included in the team.

Talking in this regard, Head of Surgery Department Prof Farooq Afzal said that in the complicated procedure, there was no wound of stitches on the neck of patient and neither have to stay in the hospital for long time.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar congratulated the surgeons team at the LGH for successfully performing the operation with the help of modern technology and appreciated their professionalism.

He added that LGH already had a unique position and reputation in the field of medical technology and now the team of surgeons had made a new history. The patients, Sakina, a resident of Sahiwal, Amna Shafqat from Okara and Naheed from Hafizabad thanked Allah Almighty, prayed for the doctors, nurses and paramedics who performed operations.

On the occasion, Prof Farooq Afzal said the rate of thyroid disease was 4 to 5 percent in men and 12 percent in women which cause swelling in the throat, hair loss, infertility and other diseases as well.

He appealed to the media and civil society to play their role in creating awareness amongthe people about the disease so that they could take precautionary measures along withthe treatment of the disease.

