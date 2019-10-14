LGH doctors team leaves for Rawalpindi to treat dengue patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :For providing medical assistance to dengue patients, a team of doctors from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) left for Rawalpindi on Monday.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar was present on the occasion when 15-member doctors group left for Rawalpindi.

While talking to doctors, Principal Post-Graduate Medical Insitute PGMI/AMI/LGH Prof Alfareed said that in the light of the directions of the Punjab government, medical assistance would be provided from Lahore General Hospital till treatment of the last dengue patient and all doctors and nurses serving in Rawalpindi would be awarded with special certificates.

He asked doctors to take this task as a mission and serve the dengue patients in Rawalpindi with national zeal and fervor.

He said: "We should leave no stone unturned in providing the best possible medical treatment to dengue patients and doctors and paramedical staff of Lahore General Hospital has set a new record in this regard." He said that this 4th group of doctors would remain in Rawalpindi for the dengue patients and would be replaced with other doctors if needed.

Doctors leaving for Rawalpindi said they would work day and night and try their level best to come up to the expectations of the patients.

They thanked Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital for extending cooperation and promised full cooperation in this regard.