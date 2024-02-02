LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare facilities, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram inaugurated modern MRI and CT scan machines at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), with a total investment of Rs 720 million

During the inaugural ceremony on Friday, the minister emphasised the government's commitment, under the vision of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, to provide cutting-edge medical equipment to public hospitals. He underscored the capacity and quality of the newly installed machines, asserting their significance in delivering optimal healthcare services.

Later, while addressing a press conference, the minister outlined the caretaker Punjab government's extensive efforts, allocating Rs 96 billion for the revamp of over 100 government hospitals.

He expressed gratitude towards the leadership of the CM , affirming his dedication to serving the people and leaving a lasting positive impact.

Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the crucial role the new machines would play in timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly for trauma cases. With these latest additions, patients no longer need to seek such diagnostic services outside the hospital premises.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar commended the relentless efforts of the caretaker government in overseeing the renovation projects, leading to substantial improvements in healthcare infrastructure across the province. He underscored the exemplary dedication of the chief minister and his team, whose tireless commitment ensured swift completion of numerous welfare and development initiatives.