Open Menu

LGH Equipped With Modern MRI, CT Scan Machines

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:29 PM

LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare facilities, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram inaugurated modern MRI and CT scan machines at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), with a total investment of Rs 720 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare facilities, Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram inaugurated modern MRI and CT scan machines at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), with a total investment of Rs 720 million.

During the inaugural ceremony on Friday, the minister emphasised the government's commitment, under the vision of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, to provide cutting-edge medical equipment to public hospitals. He underscored the capacity and quality of the newly installed machines, asserting their significance in delivering optimal healthcare services.

Later, while addressing a press conference, the minister outlined the caretaker Punjab government's extensive efforts, allocating Rs 96 billion for the revamp of over 100 government hospitals.

He expressed gratitude towards the leadership of the CM , affirming his dedication to serving the people and leaving a lasting positive impact.

Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the crucial role the new machines would play in timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly for trauma cases. With these latest additions, patients no longer need to seek such diagnostic services outside the hospital premises.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar commended the relentless efforts of the caretaker government in overseeing the renovation projects, leading to substantial improvements in healthcare infrastructure across the province. He underscored the exemplary dedication of the chief minister and his team, whose tireless commitment ensured swift completion of numerous welfare and development initiatives.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

14 seconds ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

49 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

51 seconds ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

53 seconds ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

5 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

5 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan