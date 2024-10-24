Open Menu

LGH Establishes Special Counter To Combat Smog, Raise Public Awareness

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has set up a special awareness counter to provide essential information to citizens on preventing smog-related health issues, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The LGH spokesman noted that the hospital's medical staff would be available around the clock to inform and educate the general public visiting the facility. Dr. Junaid Amjad and Dr. Anam Batool have been designated as focal persons for the campaign, with official notifications issued to formalize their roles.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, personally inspected the smog awareness counter set up in the hospital's emergency department, as well as a special ward established for those affected by the smog. During a briefing, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.

Faryad Hussain informed Prof. Zafar that awareness pamphlets are also being distributed to visitors at the smog counter.

Speaking with healthcare professionals and citizens, Prof. Zafar highlighted the severe health risks posed by smog, particularly for pregnant women, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. He emphasized the importance of precautionary measures, urging citizens to wear face masks, use protective eyewear when outdoors, and regularly wash their face, eyes, nose, and hands with fresh water. In the event of eye irritation or redness, he advised seeking immediate consultation with an eye specialist.

Prof. Zafar also directed MS Dr. Faryad Hussain to personally oversee the smog counters and ensure that all available resources are utilized to maximize public awareness efforts.

