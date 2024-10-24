LGH Establishes Special Counter To Combat Smog, Raise Public Awareness
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has set up a special awareness counter to provide essential information to citizens on preventing smog-related health issues, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
The LGH spokesman noted that the hospital's medical staff would be available around the clock to inform and educate the general public visiting the facility. Dr. Junaid Amjad and Dr. Anam Batool have been designated as focal persons for the campaign, with official notifications issued to formalize their roles.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, personally inspected the smog awareness counter set up in the hospital's emergency department, as well as a special ward established for those affected by the smog. During a briefing, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.
Faryad Hussain informed Prof. Zafar that awareness pamphlets are also being distributed to visitors at the smog counter.
Speaking with healthcare professionals and citizens, Prof. Zafar highlighted the severe health risks posed by smog, particularly for pregnant women, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. He emphasized the importance of precautionary measures, urging citizens to wear face masks, use protective eyewear when outdoors, and regularly wash their face, eyes, nose, and hands with fresh water. In the event of eye irritation or redness, he advised seeking immediate consultation with an eye specialist.
Prof. Zafar also directed MS Dr. Faryad Hussain to personally oversee the smog counters and ensure that all available resources are utilized to maximize public awareness efforts.
Recent Stories
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders2 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa calls vendors, artisans to book stalls for Lok Mela in November2 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts workshop on 'International E-Commerce Empowering' female students2 minutes ago
-
PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative; agreements signed3 minutes ago
-
Residents fuming over district administration’s inaction against Nanbais3 minutes ago
-
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference in Pakistan's inter ..4 minutes ago
-
PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil and Gas production from Baloch-2 well in Sanghar, Sindh13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting of police officers13 minutes ago
-
SALU, USAID, CPDI join hands on climate action, disaster risk reduction13 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds life term awarded to rapist by trial court13 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves billing issues for PESCO consumers in Abbottabad13 minutes ago