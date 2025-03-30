Open Menu

LGH Finalizes Eidul-Fitr Emergency Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LGH finalizes Eidul-Fitr emergency arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has finalised arrangements to ensure uninterrupted medical services during Eidul-Fitr holidays, following Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique’s directives.

According to a notification on Sunday, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, appointed Dr. Yahya Sultan (Grade 20) as Director Emergency at LGH. MS LGH, Prof. Faryad Hussain, confirmed that administrative doctors and health professionals will work in three shifts as per schedule. Emergency patients will receive free medicines, diagnostic tests, and other medical facilities.

He directed department heads to keep their phones on, ensure generator maintenance, and secure staff availability. Sanitary inspectors were instructed to maintain cleanliness, while security personnel were advised to stay alert and treat patients with courtesy.

Strict compliance with duty hours was emphasized, with warnings of departmental action against absenteeism. AMS and DMS officials must not leave shifts without handing over charge. Any mismanagement will result in accountability.

Principal Al-Fareed reiterated that, as per CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, LGH continues to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to patients.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

16 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

16 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

16 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan