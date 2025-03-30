LGH finalizes Eidul-Fitr emergency arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has finalised arrangements to ensure uninterrupted medical services during Eidul-Fitr holidays, following Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique’s directives.

According to a notification on Sunday, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, appointed Dr. Yahya Sultan (Grade 20) as Director Emergency at LGH. MS LGH, Prof. Faryad Hussain, confirmed that administrative doctors and health professionals will work in three shifts as per schedule. Emergency patients will receive free medicines, diagnostic tests, and other medical facilities.

He directed department heads to keep their phones on, ensure generator maintenance, and secure staff availability. Sanitary inspectors were instructed to maintain cleanliness, while security personnel were advised to stay alert and treat patients with courtesy.

Strict compliance with duty hours was emphasized, with warnings of departmental action against absenteeism. AMS and DMS officials must not leave shifts without handing over charge. Any mismanagement will result in accountability.

Principal Al-Fareed reiterated that, as per CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, LGH continues to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to patients.