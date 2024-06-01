LGH Gynecologists Achieve Major Success In Life-saving Operation
June 01, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A team of gynecologists at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has successfully saved the life of Sumera Amjad, a 48-year-old mother of two, by performing a highly complex operation to remove a 25 kg tumor from her fibroid uterus.
The operation, which lasted five hours, was carried out by the skilled team of the Gynae Department Unit 3, including Dr. Shabnam Muhammad Ali, Dr. Maryam Zulfiqar, Dr. Nadia Sabeen, Dr. Aroosa, Dr. Sajida, and Dr. Usman.
According to LGH sources on Saturday, the patient had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and various gynecological issues for an extended period. Despite visiting hospitals, her condition continued to deteriorate. Eventually, she sought treatment at the Gynecology OPD of LGH, where Dr. Laila Shafiq and her expert team conducted comprehensive examinations and discovered the massive tumor in her uterus.
Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the medical team decided to proceed with the operation at LGH. The successful removal of the tumor not only saved Sumera Amjad's life but also alleviated the agony she had endured for so long.
Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital, Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, praised the gynecology team for their outstanding performance. "I am pleased that the team of LGH gynecologists was able to relieve the patient from her prolonged suffering. This successful operation is a testament to their professional skills and dedication," he stated.
The patient's family expressed their profound gratitude to the doctors and health professionals at LGH. "We are thankful to the entire team for their careful attention and for saving her life," they said.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized that LGH remains committed to providing top-tier medical facilities to all patients, following the Punjab Government's policy. "Every patient receives VIP treatment from our doctors, who are devoted to offering the best diagnostic and medical care without any discrimination," he concluded.
