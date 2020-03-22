UrduPoint.com
LGH Helpline Getting Massive Response :Principal

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:30 PM

LGH helpline getting massive response :Principal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :A large number of people approached the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) helpline to get information about the medical facilities available to deal with the coronavirus disease.

According to Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr Al-freed Zafar, people from abroad and other cities of the country including Islamabad were getting information from the medical experts about precautionary measures regarding coronavirus.

According to the telephone records, people from London, Islamabad, Dunyapur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Gujrat shared their symptoms with doctors and they guided them accordingly.

The principal said that raising awareness among the public was aimed at preparing them to take 100 per cent precautionary measures against the virus. He urged public to avoid unnecessary stay out of their homes.

Prof Al-freed said that doctors at Lahore General Hospital's coronavirus helpline number 042-99268808-9 were available round-the-clock and Skype could also be used get crucial information.

