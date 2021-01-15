LGH hires private guards for security of hospital

The Lahore General Hospital & Post Graduate Medical Institute administration has hired 100 guards from a private security company to improve security of the hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore General Hospital & Post Graduate Medical Institute administration has hired 100 guards from a private security company to improve security of the hospital.

According to the LGH spokesperson on Friday,the guard will perform their duties on Saturday as the security services company will appoint 70 retired soldiers and 30 trained personnel.

Ameerud Din Medical College Principal Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafardirected DMS Security LGH Sabih Khan to send data of security guards to law enforcementagencies and get them fully verified.