UrduPoint.com

LGH Holds Seminar On 'Woman Rights And Social Responsibilities'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 07:09 PM

LGH holds seminar on 'Woman rights and social responsibilities'

A seminar was held on 'Woman rights and social responsibilities' at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar was held on 'Woman rights and social responsibilities' at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Saturday.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, addressing the event participants, said that healthy and fully energetic women were crucial for formation of a healthy society. He said that millions of women in Pakistan were suffering from anemia as well as malnutrition unfortunately, and their whole life was spent fighting with different diseases.

The LGH principal said that special campaigns should be launched for practical efforts so that women could get their rightful place in society.

He said islam was the pioneer of women's rights, which assured the most honorable status to them in the relation of mother, sister, daughter and wife. He said more attention should be paid to the care and health of women during pregnancy, especially to women living in rural areas, and a campaign should be launched to raise awareness in this regard.

Professor Zohra Khanum, Professor Nazli Hameed , Dr Misbah Javed, Dr Shabnam Tariq, Dr Laila Shafiq and Nursing Superintendent Mamona Sattar also expressed their views on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Wife Shabnam Women Event From Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.