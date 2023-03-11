LGH holds seminar on 'Woman rights and social responsibilities'

A seminar was held on 'Woman rights and social responsibilities' at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar was held on 'Woman rights and social responsibilities' at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), here on Saturday.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, addressing the event participants, said that healthy and fully energetic women were crucial for formation of a healthy society. He said that millions of women in Pakistan were suffering from anemia as well as malnutrition unfortunately, and their whole life was spent fighting with different diseases.

The LGH principal said that special campaigns should be launched for practical efforts so that women could get their rightful place in society.

He said islam was the pioneer of women's rights, which assured the most honorable status to them in the relation of mother, sister, daughter and wife. He said more attention should be paid to the care and health of women during pregnancy, especially to women living in rural areas, and a campaign should be launched to raise awareness in this regard.

Professor Zohra Khanum, Professor Nazli Hameed , Dr Misbah Javed, Dr Shabnam Tariq, Dr Laila Shafiq and Nursing Superintendent Mamona Sattar also expressed their views on the occasion.