LGH increases stipend of nursing students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The monthly stipend of students of the Nursing College Lahore General Hospital has been increased.

In a press statement issued by Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC)/Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr.

Muhammad Al-freed Zafar here on Wednesday, he said that each BSC nursing student would now get Rs 46,170 instead of Rs 31,470, while each midwifery nurse student would get Rs 29,170 instead of Rs 20,170.

He said the increased allowances would be applicable from July 01, 2022.

He urged the student nurses to complete their education with more integrity and professional dedication so that they could perform their professional services in a better way in future. The government wastaking all necessary steps for the development of nursing sector and their welfare, so the nurses havealso the responsibility to spare no effort in the service of suffering humanity, he added.