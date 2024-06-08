LGH installs 10 electric water coolers with philanthropic support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken a significant step towards improving patient and visitor amenities by installing 10 electric water coolers across various blocks of the hospital.

According to the hospital administration on Saturday, this initiative, spearheaded by Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain, has been made possible through generous donations from local philanthropists.

The new water coolers, strategically placed throughout the hospital, will provide clean and cool drinking water to patients and their families, addressing a critical need. Many citizens have expressed satisfaction with this development, noting that access to clean drinking water in hospitals is often problematic. The availability of these coolers is expected to reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, who otherwise might need to purchase expensive bottled water from nearby stores.

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized the vital role of philanthropists in enhancing hospital facilities, stating, "These contributions ensure that we can provide essential amenities like clean drinking water, which is crucial for patient care and infection prevention." He praised the donors for prioritizing public welfare and supporting the hospital’s mission.

Dr. Faryad Hussain also expressed his gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the institution's ongoing commitment to serving the community and improving patient experiences. He extended prayers and thanks to the contributors for their noble efforts in enhancing the hospital’s facilities.

Patients and visitors at LGH are already benefiting from the new water coolers, especially during the hot summer months. Many have expressed their relief and gratitude for this much-needed service, acknowledging both the philanthropic efforts and the hospital administration’s dedication to their well-being.