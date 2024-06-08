LGH Installs 10 Electric Water Coolers With Philanthropic Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken a significant step towards improving patient and visitor amenities by installing 10 electric water coolers across various blocks of the hospital.
According to the hospital administration on Saturday, this initiative, spearheaded by Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain, has been made possible through generous donations from local philanthropists.
The new water coolers, strategically placed throughout the hospital, will provide clean and cool drinking water to patients and their families, addressing a critical need. Many citizens have expressed satisfaction with this development, noting that access to clean drinking water in hospitals is often problematic. The availability of these coolers is expected to reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, who otherwise might need to purchase expensive bottled water from nearby stores.
Professor Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized the vital role of philanthropists in enhancing hospital facilities, stating, "These contributions ensure that we can provide essential amenities like clean drinking water, which is crucial for patient care and infection prevention." He praised the donors for prioritizing public welfare and supporting the hospital’s mission.
Dr. Faryad Hussain also expressed his gratitude for the initiative, highlighting the institution's ongoing commitment to serving the community and improving patient experiences. He extended prayers and thanks to the contributors for their noble efforts in enhancing the hospital’s facilities.
Patients and visitors at LGH are already benefiting from the new water coolers, especially during the hot summer months. Many have expressed their relief and gratitude for this much-needed service, acknowledging both the philanthropic efforts and the hospital administration’s dedication to their well-being.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citrus centre to be set up in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Businessmen assured of allowing transit goods transportation under TAD plan25 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges lawyers to support constitution, democracy25 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among minority students25 minutes ago
-
DPO inquires after health of injured Policemen35 minutes ago
-
KP Govt set up Task Force to make reform in Health sector35 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 287,800 cusecs water45 minutes ago
-
Governor, Chief Minister KP condemned attack on Police mobile45 minutes ago
-
PM stresses need to leverage sister-city relationships of Xi'an with Lahore, Multan45 minutes ago
-
Two policemen injured in DIKhan attack55 minutes ago
-
Dar arrives in Istanbul to attend D-8 Conference of FMs’ meeting1 hour ago
-
WFP, Japan’s contribution enhances food security, nutrition in Pakistan1 hour ago