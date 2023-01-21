LGH introduces helpline to facilitate patients, attendants

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has introduced a helpline, number 0337-7803307, to facilitate patients and their attendants, and ensure timely treatment of patients, coming to the Emergency Department of the LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has introduced a helpline, number 0337-7803307, to facilitate patients and their attendants, and ensure timely treatment of patients, coming to the Emergency Department of the LGH.

The helpline will remain functional round-the-clock, while the deputy medical superintendent of all shifts would be responsible to personally attend every incoming call and take steps to solve problem of patients. People could also contact at PTCL landline 042-99268817 to ask any questions or register their complaints without any hesitation.

Principal PGMI Professor Al-Fareed Zafar announced the helpline while talking to patients and their attendants at the LGH Emergency Department on Saturday. He said performance of the administrative doctors of all shifts would be personally monitored because uninterrupted provision of medical facilities to patients was primary responsibility of hospitals. He directed the MS LGH to display the telephone number prominently at various places of the hospital.

MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Focal Person Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Nadia Arshad, Anwar Sultana, Dr Jafar Shah and others were also present.