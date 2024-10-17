LGH Introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy Facility
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM
For the first time in the history of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), a modern paediatric bronchoscopy facility has been introduced, aimed at providing timely diagnosis and treatment for children with lung conditions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) For the first time in the history of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), a modern paediatric bronchoscopy facility has been introduced, aimed at providing timely diagnosis and treatment for children with lung conditions.
Principal of Amiruddin Medical College (AMC) and LGH Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, while addressing the inaugural ceremony on Thursday, highlighted the importance of training young doctors in the bronchoscopy procedure. He entrusted HoD Pulmonology Dr. Javed Magsi and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain with the special task of ensuring comprehensive training for doctors. He praised the efforts of MS LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain for establishing this state-of-the-art facility, which is designed to offer collaborative care between pulmonologists and pediatric specialists.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar also emphasized that LGH is committed to providing world-class medical services. Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is focusing on enhancing pediatric healthcare, this initiative is a significant step forward in improving treatment facilities for children.
MS Dr. Faryad Hussain noted that the pediatric bronchoscopy facility will enable the diagnosis of complex lung diseases in children, allowing for prompt and effective treatment. He added that this vital diagnostic test will be available free of charge at LGH.
Several renowned figures from the medical community were present at the event, including Prof. Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof. Mian Hanif, Prof. Faheem Afzal, Dr. Naeem Akhtar, and many others, marking the launch of this milestone in pediatric care.
Recent Stories
France's richest family, Red Bull in exclusive talks for Paris FC takeover
Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds
No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in p ..
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issu ..
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister f ..
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case
PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No non-Pakistani issued any CNIC or passport, stringent verification guards in place: Tarar19 seconds ago
-
SHRC conducts inspection to Khairpur & Ghotki Prisons20 seconds ago
-
PML-N leader, senior journalist discuss political situation, journalists’ issues22 seconds ago
-
6 dead, 1,416 injured in 1,310 accidents in Punjab7 seconds ago
-
SSIC's e-commerce website to promote Sindh's cultural heritage: Sindh Minister for Industries and Co ..9 seconds ago
-
SC issues written order regarding dams funds case12 seconds ago
-
PAKSAT MM1 becomes operational13 seconds ago
-
Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference11 minutes ago
-
Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully11 minutes ago
-
AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad16 minutes ago