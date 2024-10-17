Open Menu

LGH Introduces Paediatric Bronchoscopy Facility

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) For the first time in the history of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), a modern paediatric bronchoscopy facility has been introduced, aimed at providing timely diagnosis and treatment for children with lung conditions.

Principal of Amiruddin Medical College (AMC) and LGH Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, while addressing the inaugural ceremony on Thursday, highlighted the importance of training young doctors in the bronchoscopy procedure. He entrusted HoD Pulmonology Dr. Javed Magsi and Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Faryad Hussain with the special task of ensuring comprehensive training for doctors. He praised the efforts of MS LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain for establishing this state-of-the-art facility, which is designed to offer collaborative care between pulmonologists and pediatric specialists.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar also emphasized that LGH is committed to providing world-class medical services. Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is focusing on enhancing pediatric healthcare, this initiative is a significant step forward in improving treatment facilities for children.

MS Dr. Faryad Hussain noted that the pediatric bronchoscopy facility will enable the diagnosis of complex lung diseases in children, allowing for prompt and effective treatment. He added that this vital diagnostic test will be available free of charge at LGH.

Several renowned figures from the medical community were present at the event, including Prof. Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof. Mian Hanif, Prof. Faheem Afzal, Dr. Naeem Akhtar, and many others, marking the launch of this milestone in pediatric care.

More Stories From Pakistan