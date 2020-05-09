LGH is hiring radiologists against the posts of neuro-radiologists: LHC told

(@fidahassanain)

Advocate Rabya Bajwa says that the posts of high eligibility criteria cannot be filled with the candidates with low qualification under the law.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) The Lahore High Court was told on Saturday that Lahore General Hospital gave an advertisement to fill the posts of Neuro-Radiologists, with requirements low from the required criteria of eligibility.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the LHC was hearing the case moved by Lahore General Hospital Neurology department head Dr. Umair Rasheed.

Advocate Rabbiya Bajwa appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner, saying that the posts of Neuro-Radiologists were being filled against an advertisement with requirements very low from the required eligibility criteria.

The counsel said that interviews were being conducted by the authorities concerned at LGH for the posts of Professor, Associate and assistant professors besides the posts of registrars with Neuro-Radiology department.

She argued that radiologists were being hired against the posts of Neuro-radiologists. She also argued that the posts of higher qualification and eligibility could not be filled with the candidates of low qualifications under the law.

She also pointed out that ad-hac appointments also could not be made against the permanent posts as it was against the law. The counsel asked the court to issue fresh advertisement with requirement qualification and eligibility to fill the posts of neuro-radiologists.

After hearing initial arguments, the court issued notices to the Punjab government and officials concerned and sought their replies on the next date of office which is still in the office.