LGH issues annual performance report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has released the annual performance report of the hospital.

The report said that during the last fiscal year, a total of 2,448,123 patients were given medical treatment in Emergency and Outdoor Departments. Also, 278,000 more patients came to the hospital compared with the last year's number of patients.

PGMI/AMC Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar presided over a special meeting here on Sunday to issue the annual performance report from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Medical Superintendent Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Focal Person Emergency Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Sonia Ayoub, Dr.

Abdul Aziz and administrative doctors were also present.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that Rs. 1.08 billion were spent on medicines for the patients. He said that in the emergency, 1,166,190 patients were supplied with equipment from syringes to operation material, medicines and tests were provided free of charge.

As many as 1,281,923 patients came in the Outdoor, of which 76,630 were admitted. Also, 150,123 ultrasound procedure were performed while more than 10,000 births took place at the hospital and they were discharged with protective injections. The PGMI principal highlighted that 17,283 dialysis, 63,033 ECG, 669 neuro-angiography and 1,746 patients were given radiation for treatment.