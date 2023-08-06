Open Menu

LGH Issues Annual Performance Report

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 10:10 PM

LGH issues annual performance report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has released the annual performance report of the hospital.

The report said that during the last fiscal year, a total of 2,448,123 patients were given medical treatment in Emergency and Outdoor Departments. Also, 278,000 more patients came to the hospital compared with the last year's number of patients.

PGMI/AMC Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar presided over a special meeting here on Sunday to issue the annual performance report from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Medical Superintendent Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Focal Person Emergency Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Sonia Ayoub, Dr.

Abdul Aziz and administrative doctors were also present.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that Rs. 1.08 billion were spent on medicines for the patients. He said that in the emergency, 1,166,190 patients were supplied with equipment from syringes to operation material, medicines and tests were provided free of charge.

As many as 1,281,923 patients came in the Outdoor, of which 76,630 were admitted. Also, 150,123 ultrasound procedure were performed while more than 10,000 births took place at the hospital and they were discharged with protective injections. The PGMI principal highlighted that 17,283 dialysis, 63,033 ECG, 669 neuro-angiography and 1,746 patients were given radiation for treatment.

Related Topics

Lahore June July Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

2 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

3 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

5 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

6 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan