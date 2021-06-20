LGH lab conducted 56,300 coronavirus tests free of cost in 14 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 56,300 free tests have been conducted in the state-of-the-art Central Research Lab with modern equipment at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for diagnosis of Corona during the last 14 months.

This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Professor Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid took special interest in testing.

He said that the provincial government provided substantial funds and resources which made such a large number of corona tests possible.

He said the fees for these tests in the private sector were more than Rs. 360 million, but under the policy of the government, not a single penny was charged from the patients at the LGH.

Professor Al-Fareed said that doctors, nurses and paramedics of LGH performed their professional services in the best possible way and risked their lives to treat the patients suffering from the deadly epidemic.

He asked the students of PGMI, Amiruddin Medical College, Nursing College, Allied Health Sciences school and the LGH to create awareness among the people about the benefits of vaccination.

"In modern times, social media is an effective tool of accessing and providing information to every household so every person has to play his role for awareness in this regard," he maintained. He urged the young generation not to delay in vaccinating their elders. He appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated so the dangers of the 4th wave could be minimized. "Citizens should take precautions and use face masks despite being vaccinated," he said.

The Principal PGMI said that the Punjab government had allocated Rs. 370 billion in the budget of next financial year for the development of the health sector. He said that construction of new hospitals would provide quality medical services to the people. He said that increase in medical and diagnostic facilities at district level would reduce the load on teaching hospitals and citizens would be able to get timely medical facilities and get rid of diseases, as well.