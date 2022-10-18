LGH launches app, website on infection awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Tuesday launched an online application and website "Infection prevention and Control".

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar launched the app and website in a ceremony held here at LGH.

Senior consultant of WHO Geneva Prof Nizam Damani, Prof Arshad Taqi, Prof Faisal Sultan, Health Care Commission Chief Executive Officer Dr Saqib Aziz and other medical experts were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the PGMI principal said that in order to provide detailed information about the prevention and control of infection in hospitals and creating awareness for general public about hygiene principles, the LGH had launched an online application and website with the name of "Infection Prevention and Control".

He said that the app had been launched properly to upload information in urdu and English regarding sterilization from hand washing to operation theatres, from which citizens as well as medical professionals could get benefit from it.

At the end, Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar presented shields to guests.