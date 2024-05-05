LGH Launches New Department Of Nutrition
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has taken a significant step towards public health education by establishing a new Department of Nutrition. The department aims to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition and the benefits of a balanced diet.
The initiative, approved by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), was announced on Sunday by MS LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain. Under the guidance of Dr. Kashif Aziz, the department will feature 11 consultants from various medical specialties. These experts will provide valuable information on healthy eating habits to patients and their families, emphasizing the avoidance of junk and unhealthy foods.
Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that the modern healthcare approach extends beyond treatment to include counseling services. The Nutrition Department is a pivotal addition to LGH, aiming to shield the community from illnesses through dietary improvements. This proactive measure is expected to conserve both the time and financial resources of the public by reducing the need for medical treatments.
Dr. Faryad Hussain elaborated that the nutrition department's physicians would craft personalized balanced diet charts to aid patient recovery. They will also offer guidance on diet usage and provide advice to parents for enhancing the well-being of underweight and malnourished children.
Dr. Kashif Aziz, alongside Dr. Muhammad Maqsood, remarked on the common dietary pitfalls where low-nutrition foods are consumed in excess, leading to various health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney diseases, as well as complications during pregnancy. They advocate for a balanced diet in appropriate quantities, which not only promotes easier digestion but also prevents health complications. The nutrition charts prepared by the consultants are designed to expedite the healing process for patients.
The establishment of the Department of Nutrition at LGH represents a forward-thinking move to integrate dietary education into healthcare, ensuring a healthier future for the community.
