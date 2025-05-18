LGH launches oral & maxillofacial surgery department to enhance specialized care

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has officially commenced operations, marking a significant advancement in Punjab’s healthcare sector under the development policy of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The announcement was made by Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, during the department’s inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

Professor Zafar highlighted that the new department will provide specialized treatment for patients requiring surgery for mouth and skull conditions, including those with fractured jaws and facial bones. Previously, such trauma patients were referred to other teaching hospitals due to the lack of in-house facilities. “With this new department, LGH can now offer timely and specialized surgical care, eliminating the need for external referrals,” he stated. Head of Department Professor Armaghan Israr Mirza announced that a dedicated 20-bed ward has been established, with outpatient services available every Monday and Thursday for clinical assessments and treatments.

Professor Zafar emphasized LGH’s recent advancements across various departments, crediting the professionalism of healthcare workers and the support of Punjab Minister for Health, Khawaja Salman Rafique, for making this initiative possible. The department will not only serve LGH patients but also extend services to those from the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and cater to cosmetic surgical needs, enhancing community support.

“This facility is a testament to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of prioritizing healthcare development,” Professor Zafar said. He added that the department’s establishment is a milestone in improving public health across the region, with far-reaching impacts expected.

The inauguration was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain,, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Dr. Abdul Aziz, and other health professionals.