LGH OPD Pharmacy to remain open until 8pm daily, medical services fully restored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has announced that the Out Patient Department (OPD) Pharmacy will now remain open until 8:00 PM daily to facilitate the general public with free medicine distribution.

According to a hospital spokesman on Saturday, this step has been taken to improve accessibility and ensure the provision of free medicines to a larger number of patients. In another significant development, after successful dialogues between the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) of LGH and Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, the hospital’s OPD services have been fully restored and operations are now running smoothly.

Following the breakthrough, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain visited various departments of the hospital. During the visit, they interacted with patients, reviewed the standard of medical services, and assured the provision of uninterrupted healthcare.

They encouraged patients and their attendants to directly approach the administration for any concerns or feedback to ensure prompt action. He emphasized the vital role LGH plays in serving not only Lahore but also patients from across Punjab, including remote areas, and reiterated that every hospital staff member — from senior doctors to ward attendants — must fulfill their duties with full dedication.

He further stated that the concerns raised by the GHA were respectfully addressed, and mutual consensus helped restore medical services without delay. "In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the provincial government, LGH remains committed to providing round-the-clock medical care to every citizen without discrimination,” Prof. Zafar concluded.