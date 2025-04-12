LGH OPD Pharmacy To Remain Open Until 8pm Daily, Medical Services Fully Restored
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has announced that the Out Patient Department (OPD) Pharmacy will now remain open until 8:00 PM daily to facilitate the general public with free medicine distribution.
According to a hospital spokesman on Saturday, this step has been taken to improve accessibility and ensure the provision of free medicines to a larger number of patients. In another significant development, after successful dialogues between the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) of LGH and Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, the hospital’s OPD services have been fully restored and operations are now running smoothly.
Following the breakthrough, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain visited various departments of the hospital. During the visit, they interacted with patients, reviewed the standard of medical services, and assured the provision of uninterrupted healthcare.
They encouraged patients and their attendants to directly approach the administration for any concerns or feedback to ensure prompt action. He emphasized the vital role LGH plays in serving not only Lahore but also patients from across Punjab, including remote areas, and reiterated that every hospital staff member — from senior doctors to ward attendants — must fulfill their duties with full dedication.
He further stated that the concerns raised by the GHA were respectfully addressed, and mutual consensus helped restore medical services without delay. "In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the provincial government, LGH remains committed to providing round-the-clock medical care to every citizen without discrimination,” Prof. Zafar concluded.
Recent Stories
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM4 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death4 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis4 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran14 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML2 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide2 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks2 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins2 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP2 hours ago