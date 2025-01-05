Open Menu

LGH Provided Dialysis To Over 18,000 Patients In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

LGH provided dialysis to over 18,000 patients in 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided free dialysis services to over 18,000 patients in 2024, with plans now underway to establish a dedicated lab counter at the hospital’s state-of-the-art dialysis center for improved patient convenience.

Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Muhammad Alfareed Zafar, shared the news during his visit to the dialysis center on Sunday. He highlighted that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the LGH's dialysis center is operational 24/7, equipped with 30 dialysis machines offering free-of-cost treatment.

Dr. Zafar further stated that the facility includes separate machines and pathways for Hepatitis B and C patients to prevent cross-contamination and ensure safety. Addressing the center's staff, he stressed strict adherence to the Punjab Healthcare Commission's SOPs, meticulous screening procedures, and the maintenance of updated patient records.

The Principal also directed AMS Vigilance Dr. Adnan Masood, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent Fazilat Lal, and other senior staff to conduct daily inspections of all hospital departments, particularly the dialysis center, and submit detailed reports to the Medical Superintendent (MS).

Additionally, he emphasized the need for comprehensive health screenings of healthcare professionals working at the dialysis center every six months to safeguard their well-being. He reiterated the importance of modernizing healthcare services and implementing preventive measures to meet contemporary medical standards.

During the visit, several key officials, including MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, Professor of Urology Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal, Professor of Nephrology Dr. Abid Rehman, and other health professionals, accompanied the Principal.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

17 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

17 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

18 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

18 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

18 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

18 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

18 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

18 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan