LGH provides online consultation to dengue patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has introduced online (Skype) consultancy to provide guidelines to dengue patients so that they could start initial treatment at their homes.

This was disclosed by Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) /Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing a training workshop, held at the hospital here on Saturday. He said that separately, a telephone helpline service had also been initiated through which citizens could get information if they suffer from dengue fever.

He added that through this facility, patients could contact at Skype ID: dengue.

lghlahore@hotmail.com or Land Helpline number 042-99268847, which had also been allocated for helping dengue patients.

Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Muhammad Maqsood had been designated as Dengue Clinical Focal Person at the LGH, who would ensure the best possible medical facilities for dengue patients coming to the hospital.

Professor Al-freed said that patients with mild symptoms of common fever were also coming to the hospitals due to the fear of dengue,MS LGH Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Jafar Hussain, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Nursing Superintendent Maimona Sattar and a large number of doctors attended the workshop.