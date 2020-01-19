LGH provides treatment to 28 injured in dog-bite incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided treatment to almost 28 patients of dog-bite reported from the area of Qainchi bazaar, Bedian Road and Bhatta Chowk during the last 48 hours.

All patients were given anti-rabies protective vaccine.

Principal PGMI and LGH Prof Dr Alfred Zafar directed MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq to immediately provide treatment to the injured under their supervision.

The injured were included 23 persons from Qainchi bazaar, three from Bedian Road and two from Bhatta Chowk, while two dozen of them were reported under 15 years of age.