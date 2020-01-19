UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LGH Provides Treatment To 28 Injured In Dog-bite Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

LGH provides treatment to 28 injured in dog-bite incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided treatment to almost 28 patients of dog-bite reported from the area of Qainchi bazaar, Bedian Road and Bhatta Chowk during the last 48 hours.

All patients were given anti-rabies protective vaccine.

Principal PGMI and LGH Prof Dr Alfred Zafar directed MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq to immediately provide treatment to the injured under their supervision.

The injured were included 23 persons from Qainchi bazaar, three from Bedian Road and two from Bhatta Chowk, while two dozen of them were reported under 15 years of age.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road From

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

2 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

3 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

3 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.