LGH Receives 1,000 PPE Kits As Donation

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

LGH receives 1,000 PPE kits as donation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principle Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar has received donation of 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from a private company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Anas for the front-line workers, who are serving the COVID-19 patients at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to an LGH spokesperson here on Thursday, the PGMI principle said that during corona epidemic, apart from the government, the cooperation of philanthropists was laudable which showed that our nation had great spirit of sharing grief of others.

