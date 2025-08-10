LGH Secures Top Position In Infection Control Among Punjab’s Teaching Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has achieved a major milestone by clinching the top position in infection control among all teaching hospitals in Punjab.
According to an LGH spokesperson on Sunday, the hospital was ranked among the province’s four best teaching hospitals, securing the highest overall score in infection control standards during a recent province-wide evaluation.
LGH Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain said the independent assessment was jointly conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, Punjab.
The evaluation reviewed all aspects of infection control based on national and international standards, thoroughly inspecting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in each department and their practical implementation.
Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, credited the achievement to the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals, effective monitoring, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety.
“This success is a matter of pride for Lahore General Hospital and a testament to public trust. It strengthens our mission to provide patients with safe, clean, and high-quality healthcare,” he said.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four clinics sealed4 minutes ago
-
PHA gears up to celebrate Independence day, Marka-e-Haq with full zeal4 minutes ago
-
LGH secures top position in infection control among Punjab’s teaching hospitals4 minutes ago
-
Grand Marka-e-Haq Independence Day event held at DHO Jamshoro14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shines with 2 Gold, 2 Silver medals at Hero Open Malaysia International Taekwondo Champions ..14 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary14 minutes ago
-
Youth urged to serve humanity, value time: Barrister Saif at Haripur summit24 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 10 tonne expired biscuits, other items34 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest five members of robbery, theft gang44 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025 inaugurated at SAU Tandojam44 minutes ago
-
Two groups clash: 11 booked44 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif attends Youth Summit in Haripur, urges participants to value time44 minutes ago