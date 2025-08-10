LGH secures top position in infection control among Punjab’s teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has achieved a major milestone by clinching the top position in infection control among all teaching hospitals in Punjab.

According to an LGH spokesperson on Sunday, the hospital was ranked among the province’s four best teaching hospitals, securing the highest overall score in infection control standards during a recent province-wide evaluation.

LGH Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain said the independent assessment was jointly conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, Punjab.

The evaluation reviewed all aspects of infection control based on national and international standards, thoroughly inspecting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in each department and their practical implementation.

Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, credited the achievement to the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals, effective monitoring, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety.

“This success is a matter of pride for Lahore General Hospital and a testament to public trust. It strengthens our mission to provide patients with safe, clean, and high-quality healthcare,” he said.