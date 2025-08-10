Open Menu

LGH Secures Top Position In Infection Control Among Punjab’s Teaching Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LGH secures top position in infection control among Punjab’s teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has achieved a major milestone by clinching the top position in infection control among all teaching hospitals in Punjab.

According to an LGH spokesperson on Sunday, the hospital was ranked among the province’s four best teaching hospitals, securing the highest overall score in infection control standards during a recent province-wide evaluation.

LGH Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain said the independent assessment was jointly conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, Punjab.

The evaluation reviewed all aspects of infection control based on national and international standards, thoroughly inspecting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in each department and their practical implementation.

Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, credited the achievement to the tireless dedication of healthcare professionals, effective monitoring, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety.

“This success is a matter of pride for Lahore General Hospital and a testament to public trust. It strengthens our mission to provide patients with safe, clean, and high-quality healthcare,” he said.

Recent Stories

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

1 hour ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

3 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

4 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan