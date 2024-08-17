Open Menu

LGH Senior Faculty Participates In Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) In a significant contribution to environmental sustainability, 30 medical teachers from Lahore General Hospital took part in a tree plantation drive, planting saplings in the hospital's lawns.

This initiative aligns with the Green Pakistan and Clean Punjab campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, which aims to promote environmental awareness and green spaces across the province.

The tree plantation drive was led by Principal PGMI/AMC, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar, who, along with senior professors and veteran faculty members, demonstrated their commitment to nature by planting various saplings. The initiative seeks to enhance the hospital's environment, making it cleaner and more refreshing for both patients and staff.

Among the notable participants were former Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr. Javed Akram, Pro Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Muhammad Moin, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Syed Asghar Naqi, and Principal SIMS Prof. Zohra Khanum, along with Prof. Col. (R) Nazli Hameed, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted the importance of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

He stated that shady, flowery, and fruit-bearing trees are being planted within the boundaries of PGMI, AMC, and LGH to create a more pleasant atmosphere for visitors. He also encouraged others to participate in tree planting, suggesting that everyone should leave a legacy by planting a tree in their name.

Prof. Javed Akram emphasized the vital role trees play in enhancing the earth's beauty and contributing to human health, particularly in combating climate change. He noted that the often tense environment of the hospital, filled with emotional scenes and patients seeking treatment, could be alleviated by a greener, more nature-friendly setting. He also stressed that planting and protecting trees is a form of ongoing welfare, beneficial both in this life and the hereafter, urging citizens to actively engage in this cause.

Other distinguished faculty members, including Prof. Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof. Ghiyas-ul-Nabi Tayyab, Prof. Muhammad Tayyab, Prof. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Prof. Khizr Hayat Gondal, Prof. Muhammad Hanif Mian, and many others, also contributed to the plantation drive, making this a collective effort to foster a healthier environment.

