LGH Staff Felicitates Easter To Christian Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The outstanding services of the Christian community in the fields of development, education and health in Pakistan could not be forgotten, and in recognition of these services, the whole nation felicitates Easter to the community.

These views were expressed by the Post-graduate Medical Institute Principal Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar in his message on Saturday. He said that the religious minorities had played an important role in development and prosperity of the country and their services were praiseworthy.

"Pakistan belongs to all of us; people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country," he added.

"The Christian staff of Lahore General Hospital, PGMI and AMC has always been in the forefront to provide quality healthcare to patients and running the hospital in an efficient manner," he said.

He said people should give priority to humanity first as every Pakistani, irrespective of his religion, was a citizen of this country and they all stand in the same line for development and prosperity of the country.

