LGH Stages World Patient Safety Day Walk
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 06:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore General Hospital staged an awareness walk on the "World Patient Safety Day" here on Saturday.
Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, MS Dr.
Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Sehrish Iqbal, nurses and alliedhealth professionals participated in the walk in a large number.
On the occasion, pamphlets were also distributed among the patients, attendants and citizens.