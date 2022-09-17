LGH stages World Patient Safety Day walk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore General Hospital staged an awareness walk on the "World Patient Safety Day" here on Saturday.

Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, MS Dr.

Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Sehrish Iqbal, nurses and alliedhealth professionals participated in the walk in a large number.

On the occasion, pamphlets were also distributed among the patients, attendants and citizens.