LGH Surgeons Perform Successful Laparoscopic Nephrectomy On Patient

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LGH surgeons perform successful Laparoscopic Nephrectomy on patient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Urologists at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have successfully performed a laparoscopic nephrectomy on a 57-year-old woman from Ziarat, Balochistan, under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 'Health for All' initiative.

According to an LGH spokesperson on Saturday, the patient, Naroo Bibi, was suffering from a severe infection that had rendered her kidney non-functional, causing it to adhere to her liver and large intestine. A team led by Professor Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal, along with Dr. Azfar Ali, Dr. Rahim Sajad, and Dr. Khalil Ahmad, performed the surgery using modern, camera-assisted techniques. The successful procedure resulted in the safe removal of the infected kidney, saving the patient's life.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, congratulated the medical team, calling the achievement a major milestone in public healthcare. He praised the doctors at PGMI/LGH for their expertise in advanced surgical techniques and highlighted that Punjab's hospitals are playing a crucial role in providing cutting-edge healthcare to patients from across the country.

Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal revealed that Naroo Bibi had visited several hospitals before arriving at LGH in critical condition. After thorough medical examinations, it was determined that kidney stones and an infection had led to organ failure, necessitating immediate surgery. Following a successful recovery, the patient was discharged in good health.

Expressing their gratitude, Naroo Bibi’s family thanked CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, MS Dr. Faryad Hussain, and the surgical team for their exceptional medical care. They acknowledged that Punjab’s hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and that their doctors possess remarkable expertise, providing hope and healing to patients from remote areas like Balochistan.

