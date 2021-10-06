LGH takes over responsibility in dengue field hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Wednesday taken over the responsibilities in the Dengue Field Hospital Expo Center set up by the Punjab government to provide timely treatment to dengue patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Wednesday taken over the responsibilities in the Dengue Field Hospital Expo Center set up by the Punjab government to provide timely treatment to dengue patients.

According to LGH spokesperson, more than 50 employees of LGH would perform their duties in the Dengue Filed Expo Center, including consultants, medical officers, nursing staff, lab technicians and paramedics.

Talking to the media, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the war against dengue could not be won without raising public awareness, adding that social organizations and media had to play their full role in this regard.

Prof Al-freed added that the arrangements made by CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, for the extensive medical examination of dengue patients at the Expo Center were commendable.

The Principal PGMI said that as per the guideline of the Health Department, medical and diagnostic facilities were being provided to the patients in LGH free of cost and all employees including the administration would remain alert till the end of dengue virus.

He said that every fever was not dengue, citizens should not miss the opportunity of cleanliness and precaution.

While appreciating the initiative of field hospital, Prof Al-freed urged the people to avoid quacksin case of dengue and contact nearest hospital immediately so that they could get rid of thedisease as soon as possible and its proper treatment could be ensured as well.