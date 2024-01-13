LGH takes special measures to treat children affected by harsh weather, pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) In response to the severe cold weather and heightened pollution in Lahore, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has implemented special arrangements for the treatment of children on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

According to LGH sources on Saturday, Professor Dr. Muhammad Shahid and Professor Dr. Faheem Afzal of the pediatric unit will oversee the management of children's healthcare, particularly focusing on pneumonia cases.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, said that the hospital was well-equipped with sufficient quantities of pneumonia vaccines, available free of charge in line with the government policy. Emphasizing the importance of awareness, he urged the administration to utilize social media and other platforms to educate parents about pneumonia prevention.

Highlighting LGH's commitment to public service, the principal PGMI underscored the hospital's role as a comprehensive healthcare force. He encouraged parents to monitor their children closely, ensuring they are warmly dressed to fend off cold-related illnesses, including pneumonia. He urged immediate consultation with qualified doctors at government hospitals if children exhibit symptoms such as high fever or difficulty in breathing.

In an effort to bolster healthcare services, administrative doctors and the deputy chief nursing superintendent have been directed to remain vigilant round the clock, paying special attention to the treatment of all patients, particularly infants. The LGH aims to play a crucial role in protecting the community from diseases during this challenging period.