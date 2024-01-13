Open Menu

LGH Takes Special Measures To Treat Children Affected By Harsh Weather, Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LGH takes special measures to treat children affected by harsh weather, pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) In response to the severe cold weather and heightened pollution in Lahore, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has implemented special arrangements for the treatment of children on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

According to LGH sources on Saturday, Professor Dr. Muhammad Shahid and Professor Dr. Faheem Afzal of the pediatric unit will oversee the management of children's healthcare, particularly focusing on pneumonia cases.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, said that the hospital was well-equipped with sufficient quantities of pneumonia vaccines, available free of charge in line with the government policy. Emphasizing the importance of awareness, he urged the administration to utilize social media and other platforms to educate parents about pneumonia prevention.

Highlighting LGH's commitment to public service, the principal PGMI underscored the hospital's role as a comprehensive healthcare force. He encouraged parents to monitor their children closely, ensuring they are warmly dressed to fend off cold-related illnesses, including pneumonia. He urged immediate consultation with qualified doctors at government hospitals if children exhibit symptoms such as high fever or difficulty in breathing.

In an effort to bolster healthcare services, administrative doctors and the deputy chief nursing superintendent have been directed to remain vigilant round the clock, paying special attention to the treatment of all patients, particularly infants. The LGH aims to play a crucial role in protecting the community from diseases during this challenging period.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Chief Minister Punjab Social Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

1 hour ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

4 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

5 hours ago
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

9 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

18 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

18 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan