LGH to remain on high alert on Ashura days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) will remain high alert on Ashura days in compliance with the directions of Punjab Health Department.

In order to finalise the arrangements regarding 9th and 10th Muharram, a meeting under the chairmanship of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Professor Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar held at the LGH on Sunday. Prof. Al-Fareed told the participants that foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura. He directed to keep ample quantity of life saving drugs in the emergency ward during the Ashura. Medical equipments should be completely functional and all the staff must be alert during these days, he stressed.

The principal directed that separate beds would be fixed for wounded Azadars so that other patients coming to emergency ward could be treated uninterrupted. He said that AMSs would remain on duty during each shift on 9th and 10th Muharram. He directed AMS works, electrical engineers and relevant staff to ensure their presence during Muharram days.

"All the generators installed at hospital should be functional as well as ambulances must be kept on standby", he said. He directed to maintain inter communication among all the departments of the hospital through telephone extension as mobile phone service may be closed on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Moreover, nursing students would extend their assistance in Emergency Ward on the eve of Ashura Muharram. LGH Medical Superintendent would himself directly monitor all the process and ensure that DMS and other staff member would not leave the hospital without handing over charge to the next shift. The principal emphasized the in-charges of all administrative staff to fulfill their duties with the sense of responsibility in order to maintain the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

MS LGH Dr Khalid Bin Aslam and all other administrative in-charge were present in the meeting.