LGH treats 1,508,397 patients in last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided medical and diagnostic facilities to 1,508,397 patients while free medicines, operating equipment, diagnostic and CT Scans facilities were provided to 704,273 in emergency during the last year.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, a LGH spokesperson said that the physicians continued to serve the suffering humanity as per statistics of emergency and outdoor departments.

He said that during the last 12 months, 63,079 different types of operations were performed and 59,940 patients were admitted to the hospital.

He said the availability of senior consultants in all departments of LGH, provision of modern medical equipment and clear monitoring system had increased the confidence of patients and according to the details of statistics, 103,689 ultrasound and 1,603,630 lab tests were conducted while 4,402 gastroscopy, 1,182 kidney stones were dissolved by radiation and 19,056 dialysis were done, he added.

He mentioned that 41,591 CT Scans, 1,530 MRIs, 44,934 ECGs, 178 Mammography and 558 Angiography besides more than 2100 Fibro Scans were performed in the hospital, adding that the LGH was the onlyhospital in the province where evening outdoor facility was available.