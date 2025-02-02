LGH treats nearly 2mln patients for free in 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of 'Health for All', Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided free medical treatment to nearly 2 million patients during 2024.

This was stated by Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, while presiding over a performance review meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, Prof. Al-Fareed highlighted that 98,925 surgeries of various types were performed at LGH, further strengthening the hospital’s commitment to providing quality healthcare. He said that under the guidance of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, significant improvements have been introduced, including the availability of senior consultants, enhanced medical facilities, a monitoring and feedback system, and philanthropic support for free food services for patients and their attendants. He also mentioned the construction of guest houses for patient attendants, which has provided much-needed relief to citizens visiting the hospital.

He expressed confidence that these steps have increased public trust in the LGH administration and medical staff. He stated that the hospital’s healthcare professionals remain committed to serving humanity with dedication and will continue implementing patient-friendly policies in 2025, ensuring that people from Punjab and beyond receive timely and high-quality medical care.

He stressed that nothing is more important than human life, and therefore, health professionals must always remain alert and dedicated to providing the best possible medical facilities. He added that the hospital’s improved performance this year compared to previous years is a testament to teamwork and collective effort.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Faryad Hussain, while sharing the hospital’s performance over the past year, stated that LGH conducted thousands of diagnostic procedures, including ultrasounds, X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, dialysis, ECGs, gastroscopies, neuroangiographies, and childbirths. He expressed satisfaction that under the leadership of Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar, Lahore General Hospital continues to expand its services and provide better healthcare facilities to an increasing number of citizens each year.

The hospital administration reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of healthcare and further enhancing medical services in 2025. They expressed their determination to continue making Lahore General Hospital an exemplary and state-of-the-art medical institution in Punjab’s healthcare sector.

The meeting was attended by senior hospital officials, including Director Emergency Prof. Khizar Hayat Gondal, Director (Vigilance) Dr. Adnan Masood, Dr. Jafar Hussain Shah, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Ammara Akhtar, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Abdul Aziz, and Dr. Salman Shakeel.