UrduPoint.com

LGH Upgraded As State-of-the-art Institution: PGMI Principal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

LGH upgraded as state-of-the-art institution: PGMI principal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been upgraded as a state-of-the-art institution, where a patient-friendly environment has been provided in the emergency department.

This was stated by Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while talking to the media, here on Monday.

He said that swift diagnostic facilities were being provided to the patients free-of-cost, and the trust of people was increasing in the LGH medical services day by day.

He said the LGH emergency department was established in 2007 with 110 beds, but the administration took steps to expand its capacity up to 220 beds.

He said training courses were being conducted regularly in the hospital to enhance professionalism among doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Prof Al-freed said a Triage Department had also been set up in the emergency of General Hospital so that there would be no delay in provision of treatment facilities to patients in case of severity of their disease.

Related Topics

Lahore Media

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

16 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

47 minutes ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

28 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

28 minutes ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.