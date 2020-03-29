LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that doctors of General Hospital would be available on skype helpline for the medical advice and treatment to the patients.

He said that people could get information 24/7 on telephone number 0429926808-09 regarding coronavirus.

He said that "We could safe ourselves by implementing preventive measures strictly. "He said that "We have to play our individual role in this regard."