LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Wednesday said that to make the security matters of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) foolproof, retired army personnel would be hired as chief security officer and from an authoritative private security company trained armed guards and snipers would also be recruited.

According to spokesperson, he asked the private security company to deploy soldiers retired from military and other law enforcement agencies in the hospital on a priority basis who could ensure better security than the general public.

MS Dr Abdul Razzaq and other administrative doctors were present on this occasion.

Talking in this regard, Principal PGMI said that eight constables were sanctioned for the Police Post of LGH but at present only one constable was available on duty which was not sufficient for thousands of people coming to such a large hospital daily.

He demanded the IG Police and CCPO to meet the demand of deploying relevant personnel including the post of sub-inspector at the LGH outpost so that matters could be handled effectively in case of any emergency.

Prof Al-Fareed said that more CCTV cameras would be installed at the entrance and exit points of the hospital to further improve the security.

The Principal directed the MS LGH to visit the hospital and ensure to take duty from the security guards recruited in the company and ensure that the guards of the private security company were always on alert and no one could go without handing over charge to the other shift.

Prof Al-Fareed asked the administration that there would be no compromise on the security system so that doctors, nurses and paramedics could treat the patients in a safe atmosphere and all available resources would be utilized in this regard.

He further directed to ensure the implementation of "One Bed One Attendant" policy.