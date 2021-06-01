UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG&RD Dept Formally Notifies Division Of Town-11, Town-IV

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:50 PM

LG&RD Dept formally notifies division of Town-11, Town-IV

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday formally notified the division of Town-11 and Town-IV of Peshawar into five tehsils.

According to the press release, under the notification, the new local government system Town-II has been divided into three tehsils and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) including Shahalam, Mathra and Chamkani while Town-IV into two TMAs of Badhber and Pishtakahra.

For the distribution of staff and assets among the newly created tehsils an Assets and Staff Distribution Committee has also been also constituted with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood as its chairman.

The committee has been tasked for preparation of recommendations as soon as possible to submit it with Secretary Local Council, Khizer Hayat Khan.

Final approval to the recommendations of the committee would be accorded by Secretary Local Government and Rural Development.

For the completion of the process for implementation of the new system, the Local Government will require to complete all matters before the end of the current month.

During forthcoming financial year that begins from July 1, 2021, tehsils will work under the system.

It has worth to mention here that district Peshawar has been divided into seven parts under the new system under which a complete autonomous Capital Metropolitan Government system comprising of TMAs Shahalam, Mathra, Chamkani, Badhber, Pishtakhara and Hassan Khel will work under the supervision of a Director General.

All new tehsils curved out of Peshawar have been kept in Category 'C' while all Urban Union Councils are included in Metropolitan Government.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa July All From Government

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

26 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

1 hour ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.