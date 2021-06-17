UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LG&RD Minister Vows Zero-tolerance To Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

LG&RD Minister vows zero-tolerance to negligence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan has vowed zero-tolerance to any kind of negligence in development schemes.

Presiding over a meeting regarding beautification schemes in Haripur, the other day, he said the purpose of beautification programme is provision of relief to people and not hurting them.

Beside, senior PTI leader, Yousaf Ayub Khan, chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Arshad Ayub Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mugees Sanaullah, the officers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), C&W and Local Government Departments also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister expressed anguish over the slow pace of work on the construction of drains on both sides of Hazara Highway and water supply schemes across District Haripur and directed the concerned authorities for completion of the schemes as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Haripur Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

11 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

19 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

38 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

56 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.