LG&RD Minister vows zero-tolerance to negligence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan has vowed zero-tolerance to any kind of negligence in development schemes.

Presiding over a meeting regarding beautification schemes in Haripur, the other day, he said the purpose of beautification programme is provision of relief to people and not hurting them.

Beside, senior PTI leader, Yousaf Ayub Khan, chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Arshad Ayub Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mugees Sanaullah, the officers of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), C&W and Local Government Departments also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister expressed anguish over the slow pace of work on the construction of drains on both sides of Hazara Highway and water supply schemes across District Haripur and directed the concerned authorities for completion of the schemes as soon as possible.