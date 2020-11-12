UrduPoint.com
LG&RD Promotes 19 Officers To BPS-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

LG&RD promotes 19 officers to BPS-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RD) Thursday promoted 19 officers of administration cadre including Special Secretary to grade-19.

In a notification issued by the Department, the promoted officers were included Special Secretary to KP Chief Minister Mohammad Khaliq Khan, Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat Khan, Director General City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqur Rehman, Administrator Town Municial Administration Town-II Qadeer Naseer, Regional Municial Officer D.I.Khan Ehsanuall Khan, Deputy Secretary Local Governance school Asadullah, TMO Swat Arsahd Ali Zubair, TMO Mardan Sarfaraz Khan, Regional Municipal Officer Bannu Region Ateequr Rehman, TMO Baffa Sajjad Haider, Deputy Secretary Regulation Local Council Board Zahid Qureshi, Director Local Governance School Barkat Durrani, Regional Municipal Officer Mardan Zeeshan Arif, Deputy Secretary Finance Local Council Board Mian Aneesur Rehman, TMO Havalian Ijaz Raheem, Deputy Secretary Admn Local Council Board Samiullah, Deputy Secretary Monitoring Local Council Board Zahir, Regional Municipal Officer Malakand Nisar and TMO Laachi Hamid Mansoor.

It was worth mentioning here that promotion orders of BPS-16 and 17 to next cadre have already been issued.

