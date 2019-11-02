UrduPoint.com
LG&RDD Directs Field Formations For Taking Over Assets Of LG Offices

The Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) KP Friday issued policy instructions to the field formations for taking over all assets including vehicles, offices, furniture, fixture of the LG offices across the province

The instructions issued in the wake of expiry of mandatory tenure of Local Government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 28th August, 2019.

The directives were issued to the Deputy Commissioners who also act as Administrator in LG setup, Assistant Director LG&RDD and Tehsil Municipal Officers. In order to ensure proper use and maintenance of these assets in a systematic manner to avoid un-authorized use and wastage of public resources, the compel lent authority has to approve the mechanism for ensuring due diligence in the use of these assets.

A committee headed by Deputy Commissioner assisted by ADC(F&P), AD LG & RDD and Motor vehicles examiner would examine the cases and make recommendations with justification to the Local Government Department for allotment of these assets temporarily on case to case basis.

These assets will be properly maintained and will have to be returned in proper condition especially vehicle once Local Government are in place. In case, DDAC Chairman or any other officer at District level needs replacement of vehicle, the committee would ensure that only one vehicle is allotted at a time andother vehicles shall be taken over by Deputy Commissioner concerned in his pool.The committee would also ensure that POL and other maintenance cost are charged from one office to avoid duplication and misuse and vehicle, and offices can only be allotted to those functionaries who are otherwise authorized and entitled to these facilities.

