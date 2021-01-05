LGs asked to charge market-based rent from tenants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that rent of the commercial buildings of local governments would be kept at par with market rate while wall chalking and polythene bags would be completely abolished.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of Local Council board (LCB) here. Secretary Local Government, Shakeel Ahmad, and Secretary Local Council Board, Khizer Hayat other authorities of the department also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed authorities concerned for establishing of big family parks of 100 kanal in upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) and completion of all development schemes within the stipulated time period.

He directed the provision of full budget and expenditures incurred on each and every land in upcoming meeting and taking of immediate steps for increase in receipts of the department.

He also directed the inclusion of all shops and buildings on roads in bylaws.

Ayub Khan directed the concerned authorities for making no advance payment to contractors and initiating of action against violators and introduction of face identity attendance system across the province as soon as possible.

He also directed Municipal Officers of all tehsils for taking immediate action for removing of snow from their own budget to address hardships of both tourists and local population as well.

For bringing improvement in cleanliness situation, he also directed all TMAs for purchase of vehicles for the purpose from Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) funds and payment of salaries from receipts.