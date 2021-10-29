UrduPoint.com

LGs Empowerment Govt's Top Priority: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

LGs empowerment govt's top priority: minister

Provincial Minister Local Governments Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Friday that the government was making sincere efforts to empower the local government representatives and solving their problems as it was the top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Local Governments Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Friday that the government was making sincere efforts to empower the local government representatives and solving their problems as it was the top priority of the government.

He was presiding over a meeting at CM Office in which Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, chairmen of district councils from all districts across the province, and Chairman Local Councils Association Zahid Iqbal were also present.

The chairmen district councils apprised the minister about their problems and discussed the provision of funds, postings of officers and other related issues pertaining to district governments.

The minister directed the secretary Local Governments to take appropriate and prompt measures for providing offices and vehicles to chairmen district councils.

The minister said: "We warmly welcome the chairmen district councils and the government would take all possible steps for provision of more facilities to local governments."The chairmen district councils said that they were looking forward to work with the Punjab government and the provision of facilities would enable them for better public service delivery.

Chairmen district councils from Nankana Sahib, Okara, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhakar, Jhang and Khushab attended the meeting while representatives from Rawalpindi and Vehari were also present.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Vehicles Chiniot Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Khanewal Khushab Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Vehari All From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

46 minutes ago
 Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

Police recover 6 motorbikes, arrest 2 accused

1 minute ago
 47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

1 minute ago
 Farrukh for transforming education system to build ..

Farrukh for transforming education system to build knowledge economy

1 minute ago
 Russia Should Remain Europe's Big Supplier, But Di ..

Russia Should Remain Europe's Big Supplier, But Diversification Needed - State D ..

1 minute ago
 Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls ..

Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament comple ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.