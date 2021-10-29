Provincial Minister Local Governments Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Friday that the government was making sincere efforts to empower the local government representatives and solving their problems as it was the top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Local Governments Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said on Friday that the government was making sincere efforts to empower the local government representatives and solving their problems as it was the top priority of the government.

He was presiding over a meeting at CM Office in which Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, chairmen of district councils from all districts across the province, and Chairman Local Councils Association Zahid Iqbal were also present.

The chairmen district councils apprised the minister about their problems and discussed the provision of funds, postings of officers and other related issues pertaining to district governments.

The minister directed the secretary Local Governments to take appropriate and prompt measures for providing offices and vehicles to chairmen district councils.

The minister said: "We warmly welcome the chairmen district councils and the government would take all possible steps for provision of more facilities to local governments."The chairmen district councils said that they were looking forward to work with the Punjab government and the provision of facilities would enable them for better public service delivery.

Chairmen district councils from Nankana Sahib, Okara, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhakar, Jhang and Khushab attended the meeting while representatives from Rawalpindi and Vehari were also present.