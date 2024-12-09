LHC Acquits 3 Murder Convicts
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday acquitted three condemned prisoners in a murder case.
In 2014, Okara police registered a case against the convicts - Shafique, Ilyas, and Alam Sher - on charges of killing a citizen, Azhar Rasheed, during a robbery. An Okara sessions court sentenced them to death in 2021.
The convicts filed appeals in the high court challenging the trial court's verdict.
During the proceedings, the defense counsel argued that legal requirements were not met during the identification parade and that the appearances of the suspects were not recorded in the first information report.
He contended that, despite these shortcomings, the trial court delivered a guilty verdict without proper judicial consideration. The counsel urged the court to overturn the verdict and acquit his clients.
In response, the prosecutor argued that the trial court had passed its judgment based on merit and tangible evidence.
Subsequently, the bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, allowed the appeals and acquitted the convicts.
