LHC acquits murder accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday acquitted a condemned prisoner for lack of evidence in a murder case against him.

Mamu Kanjan police had registered a case against Zafar Iqbal under Section 302 of the PPC on charges of stabbing his brother-in-law to death. A Tandlianwala sessions court had handed down death penalty to the accused in 2021. He had filed an appeal in the high court, challenging the trial court's verdict.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the accused argued that the police implicated his client in the case despite lack of solid evidence.

He argued that there was no eyewitness to the incident, yet the trial court handed down a guilty verdict without applying judicial mind. The counsel pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict and acquit his client.

Opposing the appeal, a prosecutor argued that the appellant was nominated in the FIR. He said the trial court passed the impugned judgment on merit and in light of tangible evidence.

Subsequently, the bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, allowed the appeal and acquitted the convict.